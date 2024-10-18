Haunted History Tours - Yankton

Oct 18, 2024 6:00 pm - 8:30 pm

The Mead Museum is offering two nights of Haunted History Tours. A map will guide you between five historic Yankton sites where a narrator will present the building history & its haunting stories. Your ticket will be stamped at each site & when you collect all five stamps, you can enter into our prize give-a-way! Non-member tickets are $25 & Member tickets cost $15 (two discounted tickets limit). You can add on an Annual Membership at any level to qualify for the Member discount! Tickets available online www.meadbuilding.org

 

Fee: $25 non members and $15 members


Location:   Mead Museum
Map:   82 Mickelson Dr, Yankton, SD 57078
Phone:   6056653898
Email:   events@meadbuilding.org
Website:   http://www.meadbuilding.org

All Dates:
Oct 18, 2024 6:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Oct 19, 2024 6:00 pm - 8:30 pm

Haunted History Tours in Yankton!

Mead Museum
Mead Museum 57078 82 Mickelson Dr, Yankton, SD 57078

Search All Events By Day

October (2024)
« September
November »
S M T W T F S
    1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31    

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$29

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable