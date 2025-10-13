Haunted Laser Tag Maze - Aberdeen

Oct 13, 2025 - Oct 31, 2025

*This event occurs during operating hours*

Get in the Halloween spirit with a spooky showdown in our haunted Laser Tag arena! Step into the fog, dodge the eerie glow, and see if you can blast the spookiness away in this chillingly fun experience. Enter if you dare - because the thrills (and the scares) are waiting!


Location:   Allevity Entertainment
Map:   130 Centennial St S, Aberdeen, SD 57401
Phone:   (605) 225-7733
Website:   https://www.allevity.fun/specials

All Dates:
Allevity Entertainment
Allevity Entertainment 57401 130 Centennial St S, Aberdeen, SD 57401

