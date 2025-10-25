Haunted Overnight Experience - Yankton

Oct 25, 2025

Stay overnight at the Mead Museum on Saturday, October 25th from 7 PM - Sunday, October 26th at 7 AM at our Haunted History Tours: Overnight Experience 2025! Tickets are $50.00 each with NO DISCOUNT ON MEMBER TICKETS & are NON-REFUNDABLE due to LIMITED AVAILABILITY! The event will include a midnight tour of the historic 1909 Mead Building where guests will be taken to places off limits to the public. Staff will share their spooky stories, and the American Paranormal Investigative team & a tarot card reader will be there throughout the night. Snacks are included along with breakfast in the morning. Must be 16 or older to attend.

Payment is required to reserve tickets. Tickets are available for purchase online at MeadBuilding.org/upcomingevents, at the museum Information Desk & by calling 605-665-3898 during business hours.

Overnight Experience is by reservation only and are NON-REFUNDABLE due to limited availability. A list of items to bring will be emailed to registered attendees prior to the event.

https://www.meadbuilding.org/ upcomingevents