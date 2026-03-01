Head Over Heels presented by The Premiere Playhouse - Sioux Falls
Mar 13, 2026 - Mar 15, 2026
A royal family. A mysterious oracle. A journey of love, acceptance, and identity — all set to the music of The Go-Go’s. Head Over Heels is a gender-bending, laugh-out-loud jukebox musical that re-imagines classic storytelling with a modern beat. Get ready to rock the kingdom.
Fee: $25
|Location:
|Icon Event Hall
|Map:
|402 N. Main Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
|Phone:
|605-360-4800
|Email:
|info@thepremiereplayhouse.com
|Website:
|https://thepremiereplayhouse.com/productions-events/head-over-heels/
All Dates:
Mar 13, 2026 - Mar 15, 2026 March 13 and 14 at 7pm and March 14 and 15 at 2pm
Join us Downtown Sioux Falls at Icon Event Hall for Head Over Heels.
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.