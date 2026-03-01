Head Over Heels presented by The Premiere Playhouse - Sioux Falls

Mar 13, 2026 - Mar 15, 2026

A royal family. A mysterious oracle. A journey of love, acceptance, and identity — all set to the music of The Go-Go’s. Head Over Heels is a gender-bending, laugh-out-loud jukebox musical that re-imagines classic storytelling with a modern beat. Get ready to rock the kingdom.

 

Fee: $25


Location:   Icon Event Hall
Map:   402 N. Main Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Phone:   605-360-4800
Email:   info@thepremiereplayhouse.com
Website:   https://thepremiereplayhouse.com/productions-events/head-over-heels/

All Dates:
Mar 13, 2026 - Mar 15, 2026 March 13 and 14 at 7pm and March 14 and 15 at 2pm

Join us Downtown Sioux Falls at Icon Event Hall for Head Over Heels.

Icon Event Hall
