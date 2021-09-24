Heartland Country Corn Maze
Sep 25, 2021 12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Great fun for families, groups and businesses. Enjoy the outdoors walking through this 11 acre corn maze in the design of a lion, with maze map and questions, find checkpoints containing the answers. Find hidden checkpoint for a free treat. Bring flashlights for after dark fun. Concessions and restrooms.
Dates:
Aug 6 - Oct. 24
Hours:
Fridays 5pm-9pm
Saturdays 12pm-9pm
Sundays 12pm-5pm
Last person enters at closing times. Grounds close 1 hour after closing time. All hours are weather permitting.
Open Labor Day & Native American Day 12pm-5pm.
Cash or check only please. No credit cards.
|Location:
|Heartland Country Corn Maze
|Map:
|27455 SD Highway 11 Harrisburg SD 57032
|Phone:
|605-743-5984
|Website:
|http://www.heartlandcountrycornmaze.com/
All Dates:
Sep 24, 2021 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Sep 25, 2021 12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Sep 26, 2021 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Oct 1, 2021 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Oct 2, 2021 12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Oct 3, 2021 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Oct 8, 2021 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Oct 9, 2021 12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Oct 10, 2021 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Oct 15, 2021 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Oct 16, 2021 12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Oct 17, 2021 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Oct 22, 2021 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Oct 23, 2021 12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Oct 24, 2021 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.