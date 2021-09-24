Heartland Country Corn Maze

Oct 9, 2021 12:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Great fun for families, groups and businesses. Enjoy the outdoors walking through this 11 acre corn maze in the design of a lion, with maze map and questions, find checkpoints containing the answers. Find hidden checkpoint for a free treat. Bring flashlights for after dark fun. Concessions and restrooms.

Dates:

Aug 6 - Oct. 24



Hours:

Fridays 5pm-9pm

Saturdays 12pm-9pm

Sundays 12pm-5pm



Last person enters at closing times. Grounds close 1 hour after closing time. All hours are weather permitting.

Open Labor Day & Native American Day 12pm-5pm.

Cash or check only please. No credit cards.