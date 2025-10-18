Heartland Quilting Stars Quilt Show - Mitchell

Oct 18, 2025 - Oct 19, 2025

Heartland Quilt Guild presents our 2025 Show - Heartland Quilting Stars. Enjoy beautiful quilts, presentations, vendors, quilt and basket raffles.

 

Fee: $7 per day or $12 for both days.


Location:   Highland Conference Center
Map:   2000 Highland Way, Mitchell, SD 57301
Phone:   605-770-1551
Email:   petedebmac@mit.midco.net

