Heartland Quilting Stars Quilt Show - Mitchell
Oct 18, 2025 - Oct 19, 2025
Heartland Quilt Guild presents our 2025 Show - Heartland Quilting Stars. Enjoy beautiful quilts, presentations, vendors, quilt and basket raffles.
Fee: $7 per day or $12 for both days.
|Location:
|Highland Conference Center
|Map:
|2000 Highland Way, Mitchell, SD 57301
|Phone:
|605-770-1551
|Email:
|petedebmac@mit.midco.net
All Dates:
