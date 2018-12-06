Share |

Hegg Brothers Holiday Show - Vermillion

Dec 6, 2018 7:00 pm - 8:30 pm

The Heggs' signature new arrangements of holiday classics and popular rhythmic horn band.

 

Fee: $General Public: $10. Free to USD students, staff (with I.D.) and NMM Members.


Location:   Farber Hall/Old Main Building, USD Campus
Map:   414 East Clark Street, Vermillion, South Dakota 57069
Phone:   605-677-5306
Email:   nmm@usd.org
Website:   http://nmmusd.org

All Dates:
Dec 6, 2018 7:00 pm - 8:30 pm

The Heggs' signature new arrangements of holiday classics and popular rhythmic horn band.   Fee: $General Public: $10. Free to USD students, staff (with I.D.) and NMM Members.
Farber Hall/Old Main Building, USD Campus
Farber Hall/Old Main Building, USD Campus 57069 414 East Clark Street, Vermillion, South Dakota 57069

Search All Events By Day

December (2018)
« November
January »
S M T W T F S
            1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31          

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by LVSYS