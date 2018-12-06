Hegg Brothers Holiday Show - Vermillion
Dec 6, 2018 7:00 pm - 8:30 pm
The Heggs' signature new arrangements of holiday classics and popular rhythmic horn band.
Fee: $General Public: $10. Free to USD students, staff (with I.D.) and NMM Members.
|Farber Hall/Old Main Building, USD Campus
|414 East Clark Street, Vermillion, South Dakota 57069
|605-677-5306
|nmm@usd.org
|http://nmmusd.org
All Dates:
