Help With the Harvest - Renner
Sep 21, 2019
Learn how to pick grapes at Turtle Creek Vineyard.
*dates may change if grapes are not ready*
|Location:
|Strawbale Winery
|Map:
|47215 257th St, Renner, SD 57055
|Phone:
|605-543-5071
|Website:
|http://www.strawbalewinery.com/
All Dates:
Sep 14, 2019
Sep 21, 2019
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.