Heritage Event - Menno
Aug 4, 2025
Kids ages K-8th grade are welcome to spend the day with us at Pioneer Acres in Menno, SD. We will be celebrating our German heritage with tons of fun kids' activities. Food will be provided. Parents are welcome to stay and volunteer. Please contact Donna at 605-660-6151 if you would like your child(ren) to attend this event.
Pioneer Acres
Pioneer Acres 57045 616 N 5th St, Menno, SD 57045
