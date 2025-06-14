Herman Luce Pioneer Day - Madison
Jun 14, 2025
Luce Pioneer Day is multifaceted event with historical interpretation in mind. The event has wide range of living history activities, pioneer crafts, demonstrations and displays.
Park License is Required.
Wheelchair Accessible
|Location:
|Lake Herman State Park
|Map:
|23409 State Park Drive Madison, SD 57042
|Phone:
|605-256-5003
|Email:
|LakeHerman@state.sd.us
|Website:
|https://gfp.sd.gov/parks/detail/lake-herman-state-park/
All Dates:
Jun 14, 2025
