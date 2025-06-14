Herman Luce Pioneer Day - Madison

Jun 14, 2025

Luce Pioneer Day is multifaceted event with historical interpretation in mind. The event has wide range of living history activities, pioneer crafts, demonstrations and displays.

Park License is Required.

Wheelchair Accessible


Location:   Lake Herman State Park
Map:   23409 State Park Drive Madison, SD 57042
Phone:   605-256-5003
Email:   LakeHerman@state.sd.us
Website:   https://gfp.sd.gov/parks/detail/lake-herman-state-park/

