Heroes Skate Day - Rapid City
Jan 18, 2020 10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Military members, law enforcement, firefighters, first responders and their families skate for free.
|Location:
|Main Street Square
|Map:
|526 Main St, Rapid City, SD 57701
|Phone:
|605-716-7979
|Website:
|http://www.mainstreetsquarerc.com/
All Dates:
