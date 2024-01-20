Share |

Heroes Skate Day - Rapid City

Jan 20, 2024

Military members, law enforcement, firefighters, first responders and their families skate for free.

www.mainstreetsquarerc.com/ 


Location:   Main Street Square
Map:   526 Main St, Rapid City, SD 57701
Phone:   605-716-7979

All Dates:
Jan 20, 2024

Main Street Square
