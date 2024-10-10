"Hidden Disgrace" with David Fierst - Mitchell

Oct 10, 2024 6:30 pm - 8:30 pm

A lecture with David Fierst that reveals the distress signals covered by North American Indian myths.

Lecture starts at 6:30 pm.


Location:   Prehistoric Indian Village
Map:   3200 Indian Village Rd, Mitchell, SD 57301

All Dates:
Oct 10, 2024 6:30 pm - 8:30 pm

A lecture with David Fierst that reveals the distress signals covered by North American Indian myths. Lecture starts at 6:30 pm.
Prehistoric Indian Village
Prehistoric Indian Village 57301 3200 Indian Village Rd, Mitchell, SD 57301

Search All Events By Day

October (2024)
« September
November »
S M T W T F S
    1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31    

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$29

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable