"Hidden Disgrace" with David Fierst - Mitchell
Oct 10, 2024 6:30 pm - 8:30 pm
A lecture with David Fierst that reveals the distress signals covered by North American Indian myths.
Lecture starts at 6:30 pm.
|Location:
|Prehistoric Indian Village
|Map:
|3200 Indian Village Rd, Mitchell, SD 57301
All Dates:
