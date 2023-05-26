Share |

Hidden Treasure Heritage Festival

May 26, 2023 - May 28, 2023

Welcome to the Hidden Treasure Heritage Festival, an event celebrating the history and culture of Lead!

The weekend event includes a historic movie night at the Homestake Opera House, Heritage music night at That Place, an art fair & show, guided historic tours of the city, activities for kids, and much more!

The event is coordinated by Lead Historic Preservation.


Location:   City-Wide, Lead
Phone:   (307) 259-4484
Website:   https://www.leadmethere.org/hidden-treasure-heritage-festival/#:~:text=May%2026th%20%E2%80%93%2028th%2C%202023

All Dates:
May 26, 2023 - May 28, 2023

Welcome to the Hidden Treasure Heritage Festival, an event celebrating the history and culture of Lead! The weekend event includes a historic movie night at the Homestake Opera House, Heritage music night at That Place, an art fair & show, guided historic tours of the city, activities for kids, and much more! The event is coordinated by Lead Historic Preservation.
City-Wide, Lead
City-Wide, Lead

Search All Events By Day

May (2023)
« April
June »
S M T W T F S
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$29

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable