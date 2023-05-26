Hidden Treasure Heritage Festival
May 26, 2023 - May 28, 2023
Welcome to the Hidden Treasure Heritage Festival, an event celebrating the history and culture of Lead!
The weekend event includes a historic movie night at the Homestake Opera House, Heritage music night at That Place, an art fair & show, guided historic tours of the city, activities for kids, and much more!
The event is coordinated by Lead Historic Preservation.
|Location:
|City-Wide, Lead
|Phone:
|(307) 259-4484
|Website:
|https://www.leadmethere.org/hidden-treasure-heritage-festival/#:~:text=May%2026th%20%E2%80%93%2028th%2C%202023
All Dates:
