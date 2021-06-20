Share |

HIGH PLAINS LIVE! "Gordy, Dalyce & Fiddles & Flutes" - Spearfish

Jun 20, 2021 2:00 pm - 3:30 pm

Sunday, June 20, 2:00 pm
HIGH PLAINS LIVE!
“Gordy, Dalyce & Fiddles & Flutes”
Reservations Required—Tickets $10.00
Thank you to our Sponsor—SD Arts Council!

 

Fee: $10/person


Location:   High Plains Western Heritage Center
Map:   825 Heritage Dr, Spearfish, SOUTH DAKOTA 57783
Phone:   605-642-9378
Email:   info@westernheritagecenter.com

All Dates:
Jun 20, 2021 2:00 pm - 3:30 pm

Reservations Required

High Plains Western Heritage Center
High Plains Western Heritage Center 57783 825 Heritage Dr, Spearfish, SOUTH DAKOTA 57783

Search All Events By Day

June (2021)
« May
July »
S M T W T F S
    1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30      

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  

Explore South Dakota Safely!
Web Design by Buildable