HIGH PLAINS LIVE! "Gordy, Dalyce & Fiddles & Flutes" - Spearfish
Jun 20, 2021 2:00 pm - 3:30 pm
Sunday, June 20, 2:00 pm
HIGH PLAINS LIVE!
“Gordy, Dalyce & Fiddles & Flutes”
Reservations Required—Tickets $10.00
Thank you to our Sponsor—SD Arts Council!
|Location:
|High Plains Western Heritage Center
|Map:
|825 Heritage Dr, Spearfish, SOUTH DAKOTA 57783
|Phone:
|605-642-9378
|Email:
|info@westernheritagecenter.com
All Dates:
Reservations Required
