High Plains Live!: Legendary Kenny Putnam - Spearfish

Jan 20, 2019 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Come join us for our High Plains Live event! Legendary Kenny Putnam will be performing featuring Gordy Pratt and Dalyce Sellers. $10 admission includes admission to the concert, museum, coffee and refreshments.

 

Fee: $10


Location:   High Plains Western Heritage Center
Map:   825 Heritage Drive, Spearfish, SD 57783
Phone:   605-642-9378
Email:   info@westernheritagecenter.com
Website:   http://www.westernheritagecenter.com/

