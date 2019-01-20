High Plains Live!: Legendary Kenny Putnam - Spearfish
Jan 20, 2019 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Come join us for our High Plains Live event! Legendary Kenny Putnam will be performing featuring Gordy Pratt and Dalyce Sellers. $10 admission includes admission to the concert, museum, coffee and refreshments.
Fee: $10
|Location:
|High Plains Western Heritage Center
|Map:
|825 Heritage Drive, Spearfish, SD 57783
|Phone:
|605-642-9378
|Email:
|info@westernheritagecenter.com
|Website:
|http://www.westernheritagecenter.com/
All Dates:
