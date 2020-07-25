Share |

High Plains Live! Presents: Allen and Jill Kirkham "The History of Traditional Western Music" - Spearfish

Jul 25, 2020 1:00 pm - 3:30 pm

High Plains Live! Presents: Allen and Jill Kirkham "The History of Traditional Western Music"

 

Fee: $10 General Admission $15 Reserved Seating


Location:   High Plains Western Heritage Center
Map:   825 Heritage Drive, Spearfish, South Dakota 57783
Phone:   605-642-9378
Email:   info@westernheritagecenter.com

All Dates:
Jul 25, 2020 1:00 pm - 3:30 pm

High Plains Live! Presents: Allen and Jill Kirkham "The History of Traditional Western Music"

High Plains Western Heritage Center
High Plains Western Heritage Center 57783 825 Heritage Drive, Spearfish, South Dakota 57783

Search All Events By Day

July (2020)
« June
August »
S M T W T F S
      1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable