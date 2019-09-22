Share |

High Plains Live! - Spearfish

Sep 22, 2019 2:00 pm

Brent Morris & The Western Acoustics perform classic country and folk music tunes. 

Tickets: $10 general admission, $15 reserved.


Location:   High Plains Western Heritage Center
Map:   825 Heritage Dr, Spearfish, SD
Phone:   605-642-9378

