High Plains Live! - Spearfish
Nov 17, 2019 2:00 pm
Kim Plender & the Buffalo Grass Band perform classic country and folk music tunes.
Tickets: $10 general admission, $15 reserved.
|Location:
|High Plains Western Heritage Center
|Map:
|825 Heritage Dr, Spearfish, SD
|Phone:
|605-642-9378
All Dates:
Oct 20, 2019 2:00 pm
Nov 17, 2019 2:00 pm
Kim Plender & the Buffalo Grass Band perform.
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.