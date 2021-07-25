Share |

HIGH PLAINS LIVE! "The History of Blues in America" Featuring: Joey Leone Band - Spearfish

Jul 25, 2021 2:00 pm - 3:30 pm

Sunday, July 25, 2:00 pm HIGH PLAINS LIVE! “The History of Blues in America” Featuring: Joey Leone Band Advance Reservations Recommended $10/person

 

Fee: $10/person


Location:   High Plains Western Heritage Center
Map:   825 Heritage Dr, Spearfish, SOUTH DAKOTA 57783
Phone:   605-642-9378
Email:   info@westernheritagecenter.com

All Dates:
Jul 25, 2021 2:00 pm - 3:30 pm

Advance Reservations Recommended

High Plains Western Heritage Center
High Plains Western Heritage Center 57783 825 Heritage Dr, Spearfish, SOUTH DAKOTA 57783

Search All Events By Day

July (2021)
« June
August »
S M T W T F S
        1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30 31

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  

Explore South Dakota Safely!
Web Design by Buildable