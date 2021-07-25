HIGH PLAINS LIVE! "The History of Blues in America" Featuring: Joey Leone Band - Spearfish
Jul 25, 2021 2:00 pm - 3:30 pm
Sunday, July 25, 2:00 pm HIGH PLAINS LIVE! “The History of Blues in America” Featuring: Joey Leone Band Advance Reservations Recommended $10/person
Fee: $10/person
|Location:
|High Plains Western Heritage Center
|Map:
|825 Heritage Dr, Spearfish, SOUTH DAKOTA 57783
|Phone:
|605-642-9378
|Email:
|info@westernheritagecenter.com
All Dates:
Advance Reservations Recommended
