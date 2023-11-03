Hill City Girlfriends' Weekend - Hill City
Nov 3, 2023 - Nov 5, 2023
11th Annual Girlfriends' Weekend in Hill City.
Three full days of fun, fashion, friendship, shopping, dining, exploring, relaxing, glitz and glam, all while connecting with your girlfriends!
Fashion show proceeds benefit Black Hills Road Trip of Hope!
Nov. 3: 7pm Fashion Show, Diamond Spur Event Center
Nov. 4: 6pm Hollywood 'After' Party/Lip Sync Battle - Tin City Saloon
Nov. 5: 10am Bingo Brunch at Chute Rooster
|Location:
|Hill City Downtown
|Map:
|Hill City, SD 57745
|Phone:
|605-574-9095
All Dates:
Nov 3, 2023 - Nov 5, 2023
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.