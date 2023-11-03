Share |

Hill City Girlfriends' Weekend - Hill City

Nov 3, 2023 - Nov 5, 2023

11th Annual Girlfriends' Weekend in Hill City.

Three full days of fun, fashion, friendship, shopping, dining, exploring, relaxing, glitz and glam, all while connecting with your girlfriends!

Fashion show proceeds benefit Black Hills Road Trip of Hope!

Nov. 3: 7pm Fashion Show, Diamond Spur Event Center

Nov. 4: 6pm Hollywood 'After' Party/Lip Sync Battle - Tin City Saloon

Nov. 5: 10am Bingo Brunch at Chute Rooster 


Location:   Hill City Downtown
Map:   Hill City, SD 57745
Phone:   605-574-9095

All Dates:
Nov 3, 2023 - Nov 5, 2023

Hill City Downtown
Hill City Downtown 57745 Hill City, SD 57745

