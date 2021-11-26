HILL CITY OLDE TYME CHRISTMAS PARADE, LANE OF LIGHTS & CELEBRATION KICK-OFF

Nov 26, 2021 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm

This free family-friendly event happens every year the day after Thanksgiving!

Enjoy shopping, specials and old-world charm in Hill City as we start the month-long festivities that comprise Hill City’s Olde Tyme Christmas! Take a ride on the 1880 Train to the North Pole and add some sparkle to your day by viewing the Trees & Trains exhibit at the South Dakota State Railroad Museum.

On Friday, November 26th, bring your loved ones to gather at the Alpine Inn at 5pm for roasted chestnuts and cider, followed by our home-town lighted parade at 6pm. Santa and Mrs. Claus make an appearance in the parade and afterward, they take a break from toy-making duties to hand out apples to children and hear their fondest wishes for Christmas at Old World Plaza.

Take a break from the hustle-and-bustle all through December and make Hill City’s Olde Tyme Christmas part of your regular family tradition this year with us!