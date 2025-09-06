Hill City Quilt & Fiber Arts Show

Sep 6, 2025 - Sep 7, 2025

More than 300 colorful quilts and fiber arts items will be on display in the Hill City school gym and along Main Street. Attendees can vote for their favorites, including the Best of Show Award. Visit with featured quilter Vicki Barlean and featured fiber artist Kim Osland, owner of SlipKnits store in Rapid City, to learn about their work. Children can color quilt blocks and try embroidery. View the community's Pillowcase Project. Vendors will share new and exciting sewing and craft-related products. If you're looking for a special gift, some quilts are for sale and stop by the Heart of the Hills Quilters' booth to enter raffles for hand-made items and gift baskets.

Fee: $7 for adults; free for kids under 18