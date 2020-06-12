Share |

Hills & Valley Riding Club Trail Ride - Sisseton

Jun 12, 2020 - Jun 14, 2020

An enjoyable three-day weekend to camp, horseback ride and ride a wagon train through the beautiful Coteau Hills of northeastern South Dakota. A dance for attendees and guests takes place Saturday evening. 2020 will mark the 55th consecutive year for this annual event that takes place the second weekend in June.


Location:   Coteau Hills
Map:   Sisseton, SD 57262

All Dates:
Camping, horseback riding and wagon train through the Coteau Hills.

Coteau Hills 57262 Sisseton, SD 57262

