Hills & Valley Riding Club Trail Ride - Sisseton
Jun 12, 2020 - Jun 14, 2020
An enjoyable three-day weekend to camp, horseback ride and ride a wagon train through the beautiful Coteau Hills of northeastern South Dakota. A dance for attendees and guests takes place Saturday evening. 2020 will mark the 55th consecutive year for this annual event that takes place the second weekend in June.
|Location:
|Coteau Hills
|Map:
|Sisseton, SD 57262
All Dates:
