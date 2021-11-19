Hispanic Birthday Celebration with performance by Mexico With Love- Brookings
Nov 19, 2021 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Birthday celebration at Brookings Community Center located at 3rd Street and 3rd Avenue in Brookings SD on Friday, November 19th.
Yolanda’s 45th birthday is being celebrated by her family with food and popular Mexican folk songs performed by the “Mexico With Love” quintet.
Fee: $0
|Location:
|Brookings Community Center
|Map:
|306 3rd Ave, Brookings, South Dakota 57006
|Phone:
|605-690-9953
|Email:
|91cositaBella@gmail.com
All Dates:
Nov 19, 2021 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm Music at 5:30 PM
Yesenia is 45 year old Yolanda's daughter. Yesenia is organizing the event and expecting 100 people. Mexico With Love will perform lovely Mexican folksongs.
