Historic Crafts: Embroidery
Jul 23, 2023 2:00 pm - 3:30 pm
Embroidery is one of the world’s oldest forms of sewing. We will hold a Historic Crafts: Embroidery class at the Mead Museum. Rob will share a brief explanation of embroidery techniques and materials. Then you will start your own take-home embroidery project. All supplies are provided, seats are limited and registration is required by July 20 ($10 Non-members; $5 Members). For more information, call 605-665-3898 or email programs@meadbuilding.org.
Fee: $10 Non-members; $5 Members; Registration required by July 20; Seating is limited
|Location:
|Mead Museum
|Map:
|82 Mickelson Drive, Yankton, SD 57078
|Phone:
|605-665-3898
|Email:
|programs@meadbuilding.org
|Website:
|https://www.meadbuilding.org/upcomingevents
All Dates:
Jul 23, 2023 2:00 pm - 3:30 pm Registration required by July 20
The Mead Museum will hold a Historic Crafts: Embroidery class beginning with an overview of techniques & materials and starting your own take-home project.
