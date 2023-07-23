Historic Crafts: Embroidery

Jul 23, 2023 2:00 pm - 3:30 pm

Embroidery is one of the world’s oldest forms of sewing. We will hold a Historic Crafts: Embroidery class at the Mead Museum. Rob will share a brief explanation of embroidery techniques and materials. Then you will start your own take-home embroidery project. All supplies are provided, seats are limited and registration is required by July 20 ($10 Non-members; $5 Members). For more information, call 605-665-3898 or email programs@meadbuilding.org.

Fee: $10 Non-members; $5 Members; Registration required by July 20; Seating is limited