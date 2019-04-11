Share |

History and Resurrection of Older Farming Methods and Ancient Grains - Deadwood

Apr 11, 2019 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm

Brian Stambaugh, owner of Belle Valley Ancient Grains and a fifth-generation South Dakota agriculturist, will provide a brief review of farm methods, grains and milling practices in South Dakota from the late 1800s to present. Admission by donation.


Location:   Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center
Map:   150 Sherman Street, Deadwood, SD 57732
Phone:   605-722-4800
Email:   Rose@deadwoodhistory.com
Website:   http://www.deadwoodhistory.com/

All Dates:
Apr 11, 2019 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm

Brian Stambaugh speaks on farm methods, grains and milling practices in South Dakota.

Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center
Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center 57732 150 Sherman Street, Deadwood, SD 57732

Search All Events By Day

April (2019)
« March
May »
S M T W T F S
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30        

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable