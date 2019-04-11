History and Resurrection of Older Farming Methods and Ancient Grains - Deadwood
Apr 11, 2019 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm
Brian Stambaugh, owner of Belle Valley Ancient Grains and a fifth-generation South Dakota agriculturist, will provide a brief review of farm methods, grains and milling practices in South Dakota from the late 1800s to present. Admission by donation.
|Location:
|Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center
|Map:
|150 Sherman Street, Deadwood, SD 57732
|Phone:
|605-722-4800
|Email:
|Rose@deadwoodhistory.com
|Website:
|http://www.deadwoodhistory.com/
All Dates:
Brian Stambaugh speaks on farm methods, grains and milling practices in South Dakota.
