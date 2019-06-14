Share |

History Day - Sturgis

Jun 14, 2019 - Jun 15, 2019

The Sturgis and Meade County Historical Society's 5th annual History Day celebrates the 130th anniversary of Meade County, which was formed in 1889. The event kicks off with a social from 4:30-7 pm Friday evening. Several historical presentations are planned as are displays of former and current communities and families of Meade County. There will also be a parade Saturday morning starting at 10 am.


Location:   Sturgis City Auditorium
Map:   1019 Main Street, Sturgis, SD 57785
Email:   kris_hubbard@msn.com
Website:   http://www.sturgishistory.org

Celebrating Meade County's 130th Anniversary.

