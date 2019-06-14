History Day - Sturgis
Jun 14, 2019 - Jun 15, 2019
The Sturgis and Meade County Historical Society's 5th annual History Day celebrates the 130th anniversary of Meade County, which was formed in 1889. The event kicks off with a social from 4:30-7 pm Friday evening. Several historical presentations are planned as are displays of former and current communities and families of Meade County. There will also be a parade Saturday morning starting at 10 am.
|Location:
|Sturgis City Auditorium
|Map:
|1019 Main Street, Sturgis, SD 57785
|Email:
|kris_hubbard@msn.com
|Website:
|http://www.sturgishistory.org
All Dates:
Jun 14, 2019 - Jun 15, 2019
Celebrating Meade County's 130th Anniversary.
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.