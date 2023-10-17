Share |

History Happy Hour - Madison

Oct 17, 2023 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Lake County Museum presents one of their History Happy Hours at Sundog Coffee in downtown Madison. Emily Knuths discusses "Trash Talking: Archaeological Discoveries in our Trash!" Come have a cup of coffee or a sandwich and leave the shop smarter than when you came in! Tuesday, October 17 at 6:00 pm. A donation will be greatly appreciated.

 

Fee: $Donation

http://LakeCountyMuseum.org


Location:   Sundog Coffee
Map:   Egan Avenue, Madison, SD 57042
Phone:   605256-5308
Email:   programming@lakecountymuseum.org

All Dates:
Oct 17, 2023 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Emily Knuths presents "Trash Talking: Archaeological Discoveries in our Trash!"

Sundog Coffee
Sundog Coffee 57042 Egan Avenue, Madison, SD 57042

