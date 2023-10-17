History Happy Hour - Madison
Oct 17, 2023 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Lake County Museum presents one of their History Happy Hours at Sundog Coffee in downtown Madison. Emily Knuths discusses "Trash Talking: Archaeological Discoveries in our Trash!" Come have a cup of coffee or a sandwich and leave the shop smarter than when you came in! Tuesday, October 17 at 6:00 pm. A donation will be greatly appreciated.
Fee: $Donation
http://LakeCountyMuseum.org
|Location:
|Sundog Coffee
|Map:
|Egan Avenue, Madison, SD 57042
|Phone:
|605256-5308
|Email:
|programming@lakecountymuseum.org
All Dates:
