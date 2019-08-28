Share |

History of SD Penitentiary

Aug 28, 2019 - Sep 19, 2019

History of SD Penitentiary by John Benting at Siouxland Heritage Resouce Center at 7 PM. Social time starts at 6:30 PM


Location:   Siouxland Heritage Resource Center
Map:   4300 N. Westport Ave., Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Phone:   (605) 951-9200
Email:   sandy@minnehahahistry.org
Website:   http://www.minnehahahistory.org

Historical History Talk: History of SD Penitentiary

