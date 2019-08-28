History of SD Penitentiary
Aug 28, 2019 - Sep 19, 2019
History of SD Penitentiary by John Benting at Siouxland Heritage Resouce Center at 7 PM. Social time starts at 6:30 PM
|Location:
|Siouxland Heritage Resource Center
|Map:
|4300 N. Westport Ave., Sioux Falls, SD 57104
|Phone:
|(605) 951-9200
|Email:
|sandy@minnehahahistry.org
|Website:
|http://www.minnehahahistory.org
All Dates:
Aug 28, 2019 - Sep 19, 2019
Historical History Talk: History of SD Penitentiary
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.