History of the South Dakota Penitentiary (talk) - Sioux Falls

Sep 19, 2019 6:30 pm

John Benting's Historical History Talk delves into the history of the South Dakota State Penitentiary.

 


Location:   Siouxland Heritage Resource Center
Map:   4300 N. Westport Ave., Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Phone:   605-951-9200
Email:   sandy@minnehahahistry.org
Website:   http://www.minnehahahistory.org

All Dates:
