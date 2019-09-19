History of the South Dakota Penitentiary (talk) - Sioux Falls
Sep 19, 2019 6:30 pm
John Benting's Historical History Talk delves into the history of the South Dakota State Penitentiary.
|Location:
|Siouxland Heritage Resource Center
|Map:
|4300 N. Westport Ave., Sioux Falls, SD 57104
|Phone:
|605-951-9200
|Email:
|sandy@minnehahahistry.org
|Website:
|http://www.minnehahahistory.org
All Dates:
Sep 19, 2019 6:30 pm Social time starts at 6:30 pm, talk follows at 7 pm.
