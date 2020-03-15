"History of Traditional Western Music" - Spearfish
Mar 15, 2020 2:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Sunday, March 15, 2020 at 2:00 PM, High Plains Live! Presents: “History of Traditional Western Music” featuring: Allen & Jill Kirkham.
Fee: $Reserved Seating: $15. General Admission: $10
|Location:
|Bruce Miller Theater
|Map:
|825 Heritage Drive, Spearfish, SD 57783
|Phone:
|605-642-9378
|Email:
|info@westernheritagecenter.com
All Dates:
