History on the Lawn: An Open Secret: The Story of Deadwood’s Most Notorious Bordellos - Deadwood

Jun 16, 2023 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm

The official launch of American author Chris Enss’ latest book, An Open Secret, focuses on infamous cat houses like the Beige Door, those individuals who managed the businesses, their employees, their well-known clientele, the various crimes committed at the locations, and their ultimate demise. Bring a lunch and enjoy the Historic Adams House lawn; 12:00 noon; free for members and $5 for non-members. In case of inclement weather, the lecture will be moved to the Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center (HARCC).

 

Fee: $Free for members and $5 for non-members.


Location:   Historic Adams House
Map:   22 Van Buren Street, Deadwood, South Dakota 57732
Phone:   605-722-4800
Email:   Rose@deadwoodhistory.com
Website:   https://www.deadwoodhistory.com/press-events/events.html

The official launch of American author Chris Enss' latest book, "An Open Secret."

