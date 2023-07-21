History on the Lawn: Black Powder and Pelts

Jul 21, 2023 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm

Deadwood Alive Assistant Director Ty Sanford will discuss the rifles of Springfield Armory, their military use, and later civilian use for hunting and defense. Sanford will also touch on some of the big game animals that were found in the Black Hills during the Custer Expedition of 1874 and during the gold rush days. Bring a lunch and a chair and enjoy the Historic Adams House lawn; 12:00 p.m.; free for members and $5 for non-members. In case of inclement weather, the lecture will be moved to the Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center (HARCC).

