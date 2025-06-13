History on the Lawn: Dr. Valentine McGillycuddy: Frontier Doctor and Renaissance Man - Deadwood

Jun 13, 2025 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm

Join historian and reenactor Les Nuckles as he brings Dr. Valentine Trant McGillycuddy to life in this captivating first-person presentation. Experience the late 1800s through vivid stories, warmth, and humor, as Nuckles shares the doctor’s adventures and encounters with legends like Wild Bill Hickok, Buffalo Bill Cody, Custer, Calamity Jane, Red Cloud, Crazy Horse, and more. Bring a lunch and enjoy the Historic Adams House lawn; 12:00 noon; free for members and $5 for non-members. In case of rain, the lecture will be moved to the Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center (HARCC).

Fee: $Free for DHI members, $5 for non-members