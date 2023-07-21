: History on the Lawn: Gabrielle Knife & Family: Keeping Culture Alive through Song & Dance

Jul 21, 2023 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm

Gabrielle Knife will provide a brief family background as well as song and dance demonstrations that explore the different styles of popular dances within the Native American communities and Powwow circuit. Gabrielle will explain many of the historical backgrounds to the dances, where they originated, and how those styles differentiate and evolved into today. During the late 1800s, Native American ceremonial songs and dances were banned and outlawed. Many tribes and individuals were being showcased in "Wild West" shows and therefore utilized this opportunity to continue to carry on songs and dances. They did this as a way to stay connected to their beliefs and practices both legally and publicly. Over time these songs and dances evolved into contemporary social events (also called Powwows) which have allowed Native Americans to stay grounded in their identity. Bring a lunch and a chair and enjoy the Historic Adams House lawn; 12:00 p.m.; free for members and $5 for non-members. In case of inclement weather, the lecture will be moved to the Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center (HARCC).

Fee: $Free for members and $5 for non-members.