History on the Lawn: Horse Thieves and Cattle Rustlers: Vigilante "Justice" in the Black Hills - Deadwood

Jun 18, 2021 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm

Local historian, Wayne Gilbert, will discuss Black Hills vigilantes and their victims.

Bring a lunch and enjoy the Historic Adams House lawn; 12:00 noon; free for members and $5 for non-members. In case of inclement weather, the lecture will be moved to the Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center (HARCC).


Location:   Historic Adams House
Map:   715 Main Street, Deadwood, SD 57732
Phone:   605-722-4800
Email:   Rose@deadwoodhistory.com
Website:   http://www.deadwoodhistory.com

All Dates:
Historic Adams House
