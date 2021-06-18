History on the Lawn: Horse Thieves and Cattle Rustlers: Vigilante "Justice" in the Black Hills - Deadwood
Jun 18, 2021 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm
Local historian, Wayne Gilbert, will discuss Black Hills vigilantes and their victims.
Bring a lunch and enjoy the Historic Adams House lawn; 12:00 noon; free for members and $5 for non-members. In case of inclement weather, the lecture will be moved to the Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center (HARCC).
|Location:
|Historic Adams House
|Map:
|715 Main Street, Deadwood, SD 57732
|Phone:
|605-722-4800
|Email:
|Rose@deadwoodhistory.com
|Website:
|http://www.deadwoodhistory.com
All Dates:
Jun 18, 2021 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm
Local historian, Wayne Gilbert, will discuss Black Hills vigilantes and their victims.
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.