: History on the Lawn: Old West Showdown

Aug 18, 2023 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm

There are always at least two sides to every story. Authors Kellen Cutsforth and Bill Markley have co-written two books covering ten controversial Old West stories: Will Rogers Medallion Award finalist Old West Showdown and its sequel Standoff at High Noon. For the first time, Cutsforth and Markley will debate in front of a live audience on such topics as: who was the real Calamity Jane and did Jack McCall kill Wild Bill Hickok for humiliating him over a card game or was he a paid assassin? Was the defeat of Lieutenant Colonel George Armstrong Custer at the Little Big Horn due to his miscalculations or did Captain Frederick Benteen disobey orders and was Major Marcus Reno drunk? If time permits, the dueling authors will cover topics that are covered in the books. The authors will have their books available for purchase. Bring a lunch and a chair and enjoy the Historic Adams House lawn; 12:00 p.m.; free for members and $5 for non-members. In case of inclement weather, the lecture will be moved to the Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center (HARCC).

