History on the Lawn: The Hanging of Two Sticks in Deadwood

Aug 16, 2024 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm

Philip Hall will discuss Two Sticks, an Ogalala Lakota Chief, who was the sole Native American executed for the murder of cowboys on February 4, 1893. On the morning of the killings at Halfway Camp, Philip Wells, the Boss Farmer for the White Clay District who was part Santee, personally led a small party to investigate the crime scene. During the arrest at No Water's village, Two Sticks' son, First Eagle, was killed. The evidence against Two Sticks was circumstantial, and unfortunately Two Sticks was executed on December 28, 1894, in Deadwood. Bring a lunch and a chair and enjoy the Historic Adams House lawn; 12:00 p.m.; free for members and $5 for non-members. In case of rain, the lecture will be moved to the Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center (HARCC).

Fee: $Free for members and $5 for non-members.