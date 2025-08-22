History on the Lawn: Undertaking: A History of Coffin Joints - Deadwood

Aug 22, 2025 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm

Ann Charles and Sam Lucky, authors of the Deadwood Undertaker Series, will talk about the general history of dealing with the dead down through time, focusing on the Old West and the northern Black Hills. This will include not only interesting tidbits they’ve learned in their research, but also entertaining ways of blending non-fiction into their stories. Bring a lunch and enjoy the Historic Adams House lawn; 12:00 p.m.; free for members and $5 for non-members. In case of rain, the lecture will be moved to the Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center (HARCC).

Fee: $Free for DHI members, $5 for non-members