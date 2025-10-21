History Talk: “Becoming the Gateway to the Black Hills” - Spearfish

Oct 21, 2025 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Historian David Wolff will give a presentation entitled “Becoming the Gateway to the Black Hills.” This talk will begin with Rapid City’s founding and then discuss the transportation networks, mining projects, and tourist attractions that community boosters backed to make their town the Black Hills’ gateway, or as they often said, the “Denver of the Black Hills.” A book signing will follow. The presentation is sponsored by the South Dakota Historical Society Foundation and the Case Library for Western Historical Studies at BHSU.



The program is free and open to the public. If you are unable to attend in-person, the talk is also available free online. To register for the online event, visit www.sdhsf.org/events/



Please direct questions to David.Wolff@bhsu.edu



When: Tuesday, October 21 at 6 p.m. Mountain Time

Where: Black Hills State University, Jonas Hall Room 305 (attendees may use any campus parking lot)