History Talk: Preserving your Historic Documents and Treasures for Future Generations: A Roundtable
Jan 20, 2026
History Talks is a free virtual author/speaker series hosted by South Dakota Historical Society Press director Dedra Birzer and South Dakota Historical Foundation CEO Catherine Forsch. Join us live on Zoom once a month for a presentation on a South Dakota history topic.
To register for the online event, visit www.sdhsf.org/events.
When: 7-8pm Central Time
Location:
|Live virtual meeting on Zoom
