History Talk: "Sitting Bull's War" - Spearfish

Apr 23, 2026 7:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Join historian Paul L. Hedren for a presentation on his latest publication: Sitting Bull's War: The Battle of Little Big Horn and the Fight for Buffalo and Freedom on the Plains. Hedren will share his research on America’s greatest Indian war as told from the perspective of the Lakotas and the Northern Cheyennes.


Location:   Black Hills State University, Joy Center
Map:   1351 St. Joe Street, Spearfish, SD 57799
Phone:   605-642-6361
Email:   lori.terrill@bhsu.edu

All Dates:
Apr 23, 2026 7:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Historian Paul Hedren will speak on his latest book.

Black Hills State University, Joy Center
Black Hills State University, Joy Center 57799 1351 St. Joe Street, Spearfish, SD 57799

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