History Talk: Virginia Driving Hawk Sneve, Special Places, Sacred Circles: A Memoir

Dec 9, 2025

History Talks is a free virtual author/speaker series hosted by South Dakota Historical Society Press director Dedra Birzer and South Dakota Historical Foundation CEO Catherine Forsch. Join us live on Zoom once a month for a presentation on a South Dakota history topic.

When: 7-8pm Central Time


Location:   Live virtual meeting on Zoom
