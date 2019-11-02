Share |

Hobby Market Craft Show - Watertown

Nov 2, 2019 9:00 am - 4:00 pm

The 64th annual Hobby Market Craft Show features a wide assortment of products by 50 vendors.

 


Location:   County Fair Banquet Hall
Map:   14 2nd St NE, Watertown, SD 57201
Phone:   605-532-3980
Email:   lillady@itctel.com

All Dates:
