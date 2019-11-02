Hobby Market Craft Show - Watertown
Nov 2, 2019 9:00 am - 4:00 pm
The 64th annual Hobby Market Craft Show features a wide assortment of products by 50 vendors.
|Location:
|County Fair Banquet Hall
|Map:
|14 2nd St NE, Watertown, SD 57201
|Phone:
|605-532-3980
|Email:
|lillady@itctel.com
All Dates:
Nov 2, 2019 9:00 am - 4:00 pm
The 64th annual Hobby Market Craft Show features a wide assortment of products.
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.