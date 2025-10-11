Hobo Day Parade - Brookings
Oct 11, 2025 9:30 am
The Hobo Day Parade route starts at 11th Street and Medary Avenue and heads south down Medary Avenue (past the South Dakota Art Museum, the President’s Home, the Coughlin Campanile, the Alumni Center and SDSU Foundation) to Sixth Street. The parade route then heads west on Sixth Street for six blocks until heading south on Main Avenue (past area businesses) for three blocks.
|Location:
|Downtown Brookings
|Phone:
|605-688-5524
|Email:
|sdsu.hoboday@sdstate.edu
|Website:
|http://sdstate.edu
All Dates:
Oct 11, 2025 9:30 am
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.