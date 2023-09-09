Share |

Hobo Stew Feed - Hill City

Sep 9, 2023 - Sep 10, 2023

Local restaurants compete to create the best old-fashioned stew. Get the chance to enjoy a nice bowl of stew and learn about the history on South Dakota's railroads. All proceeds benefit the South Dakota State Railroad Museum.


Location:   Hill City Center
Map:   227 Walnut Ave, Hill City, SD 57745
Phone:   (605) 574-9000

