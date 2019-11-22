Holiday Art Market - Rapid City
Nov 22, 2019 - Nov 23, 2019
This juried event features handmade products — paintings, drawings, photographs, jewelry, handmade soaps and more! Visit "Pottery Row" for a selection of handmade ceramic items.
|Location:
|Dahl Arts Center
|Map:
|713 7th St, Rapid City, SD
|Phone:
|605-394-4104
|Website:
|http://thedahl.org
All Dates:
Nov 22, 2019 - Nov 23, 2019 Friday 4-7 pm, Saturday 10 am - 4 pm
Great handmade gifts, all priced to sell!
