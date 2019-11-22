Share |

Holiday Art Market - Rapid City

Nov 22, 2019 - Nov 23, 2019

This juried event features handmade products — paintings, drawings, photographs, jewelry, handmade soaps and more! Visit "Pottery Row" for a selection of handmade ceramic items. 


Location:   Dahl Arts Center
Map:   713 7th St, Rapid City, SD
Phone:   605-394-4104
Website:   http://thedahl.org

All Dates:
Nov 22, 2019 - Nov 23, 2019 Friday 4-7 pm, Saturday 10 am - 4 pm

Great handmade gifts, all priced to sell!

Dahl Arts Center
Dahl Arts Center 713 7th St, Rapid City, SD

