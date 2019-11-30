Share |

Holiday Celebration & Winter Market-Rapid City

Nov 30, 2019 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Help us usher in the holiday season with a festive celebration, including ice skating, tree lighting, Santa Claus' arrival, musical performances to delight young and old alike, and more. Shop the Winter Market, a collection of local vendors where you are sure to find that perfect handcrafted gift. Be sure to stop by the Small Business Saturday booth.


Location:   Main Street Square
Map:   512 Main St Suite 980, Rapid City, SD 57701
Phone:   605-716-7979
Email:   info@mainstreetsquarerc.com
Website:   http://www.mainstreetsquarerc.com

All Dates:
