Holiday Celebration & Winter Market-Rapid City
Nov 30, 2019 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Help us usher in the holiday season with a festive celebration, including ice skating, tree lighting, Santa Claus' arrival, musical performances to delight young and old alike, and more. Shop the Winter Market, a collection of local vendors where you are sure to find that perfect handcrafted gift. Be sure to stop by the Small Business Saturday booth.
|Location:
|Main Street Square
|Map:
|512 Main St Suite 980, Rapid City, SD 57701
|Phone:
|605-716-7979
|Email:
|info@mainstreetsquarerc.com
|Website:
|http://www.mainstreetsquarerc.com
All Dates:
